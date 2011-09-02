* Says Europe should ensure safety of China's investment

* China able to maintain fast growth despite global risk

* Calls for world coordination on economic policies (Adds details)

BEIJING, Sept 2 China retains confidence in the euro and Europe's economy but the region's governments need to ensure the security of Chinese investments there, Premier Wen Jiabao said on Friday.

With about a quarter of China's record foreign currency reserves of $3.2 trillion held in euro assets, Chinese leaders have repeatedly voiced support for the debt-mired single currency area.

"China is always having confidence in the European economy and the euro and will continue to make Europe one of its major investment markets," Wen told European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso in a telephone conversation.

"China hopes Europe will ensure the safety of China's investments there," Wen said in comments broadcast on state television.

Wen's remarks echoed comments by President Hu Jintao last during a visit to Beijing by French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

China has the capacity to maintain relatively robust economic growth even other regions face difficulties, and "will make due contribution to the recovery and strong, sustainable and balanced growth of the world economy," Wen said.

"Individual countries should not only implement effective and responsible macro-economic policies to solve their own problems but also make coordinated efforts."

