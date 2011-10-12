BEIJING Oct 12 A private sector hub in eastern
China, unsettled by a string of entrepreneurs fleeing debts owed
to underground lenders, could apply to become an incubator for
financial reforms aimed at helping smaller firms, a Chinese
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The China Securities Journal cited an unnamed source as
saying that Wenzhou, a coastal city in Zhejiang province, is
considering seeking approval for the "general financial
experimental zone", backed by the provincial government.
Cash-strapped Chinese private firms have struggled to win
bank loans during a credit clampdown by Beijing, often forcing
them to borrow on the underground markets that pool money from
individuals and firms -- at annual interest rates as high as 100
percent.
The eye-watering rates, more than 15 times China's benchmark
lending rates, have pushed some firms to the limit. And a string
of private company bosses in China's entrepreneurial capital,
Wenzhou in coastal Zhejiang, have skipped town after failing to
repay such loans.
Authorities estimate the fleeing company bosses owe more
than 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) in total debt to individual
creditors pooled from the informal lending market, the official
Xinhua news agency said earlier.
The proposed reform would try out policies to open new
channels of financial support to private business, an unnamed
Wenzhou official told the China Securities Journal.
"If Wenzhou becomes a general experimental zone for
financial reforms, it will be able to put its financial
development on a proper track as quickly as possible, expanding
the channels for accumulating funds and investment," the paper
said, citing the official.
During a visit to Wenzhou last week, Premier Wen Jiabao told
banks to lend more to small firms and tolerate high levels of
bad loans from them, while demanding a crackdown on the
high-interest underground lending market.
Wenzhou, home to many exporters of consumer goods, is also
planning to establish a 200 million yuan emergency fund to help
firms, said the China Securities Journal.
The Chinese central bank estimated the underground credit
market was worth 2.4 trillion yuan as of the end of March 2010,
or 5.6 percent of China's total lending.
The Wenzhou government has worked with industry associations
to persuade fleeing business executives to return home, while
pledging support for cash-starved firms, Xinhua said.
($1 = 6.386 Chinese Yuan)
