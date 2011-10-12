BEIJING Oct 12 A private sector hub in eastern China, unsettled by a string of entrepreneurs fleeing debts owed to underground lenders, could apply to become an incubator for financial reforms aimed at helping smaller firms, a Chinese newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The China Securities Journal cited an unnamed source as saying that Wenzhou, a coastal city in Zhejiang province, is considering seeking approval for the "general financial experimental zone", backed by the provincial government.

Cash-strapped Chinese private firms have struggled to win bank loans during a credit clampdown by Beijing, often forcing them to borrow on the underground markets that pool money from individuals and firms -- at annual interest rates as high as 100 percent.

The eye-watering rates, more than 15 times China's benchmark lending rates, have pushed some firms to the limit. And a string of private company bosses in China's entrepreneurial capital, Wenzhou in coastal Zhejiang, have skipped town after failing to repay such loans.

Authorities estimate the fleeing company bosses owe more than 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) in total debt to individual creditors pooled from the informal lending market, the official Xinhua news agency said earlier.

The proposed reform would try out policies to open new channels of financial support to private business, an unnamed Wenzhou official told the China Securities Journal.

"If Wenzhou becomes a general experimental zone for financial reforms, it will be able to put its financial development on a proper track as quickly as possible, expanding the channels for accumulating funds and investment," the paper said, citing the official.

During a visit to Wenzhou last week, Premier Wen Jiabao told banks to lend more to small firms and tolerate high levels of bad loans from them, while demanding a crackdown on the high-interest underground lending market.

Wenzhou, home to many exporters of consumer goods, is also planning to establish a 200 million yuan emergency fund to help firms, said the China Securities Journal.

The Chinese central bank estimated the underground credit market was worth 2.4 trillion yuan as of the end of March 2010, or 5.6 percent of China's total lending.

The Wenzhou government has worked with industry associations to persuade fleeing business executives to return home, while pledging support for cash-starved firms, Xinhua said.

($1 = 6.386 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ken Wills)