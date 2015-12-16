Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BEIJING Dec 16 China's President Xi Jinping says China will guarantee foreign companies' legal rights in his remarks at China's second annual World Internet Conference in Wuzhen on Wednesday.
Xi also said that China's economy faces "certain downward pressure." (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Michael Perry)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order