(Repeats to additional subscribers, without changes to text)
By Sue-Lin Wong
URUMQI, China, June 28 The economy of the vast
Xinjiang region in far western China is officially growing at a
robust pace, faster than the country as a whole. That is largely
thanks to big investments in infrastructure from Beijing as the
region - with its links to much of central Asia - is critical to
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s new Silk Road initiative.
But traders, business owners and residents in Xinjiang's
capital, Urumqi, are seeing little benefit from the central
government's cash injection, according to about 20 interviews
with people in the city.
One major reason for that, they say, is due to tightened
security as the Chinese government seeks to control one of its
biggest domestic threats. Beijing accuses separatist extremists
among the Muslim Uighur ethnic minority of plotting attacks on
the ethnic Han majority in Xinjiang and other parts of China,
following a series of violent events in recent years.
As a result, there are roadblocks and stringent security
checks across the region, including at restaurants, hotels and
shops, making it slow and frustrating to move
around.
The new Silk Road, officially known as the Belt and Road
initiative, is Xi’s signature foreign and economic policy which
aims to increase economic and political ties through roads,
railways and other projects that link China to Central Asia and
beyond. But the contrast between that ambition and the views at
street level in Urumqi reflects the difficulty Beijing faces in
trying to balance security against its other top priorities.
This is particularly the case as China is determined to
avoid any trouble ahead of a critical Communist Party congress
in the autumn at which Xi is expected to consolidate his power,
and as it faces the threat from some Uighurs who have become
battle-hardened Islamic State fighters in the war in Syria and
Iraq and may return home.
DELIVERIES DIFFICULT
The impact of the clampdown is clear at the Frontier
International Trade Centre in Urumqi, where padlocked stores
outnumber traders.
"Business became really bad last year. I've got nothing to
do except a stock-take," said Wei Chun, a shoe trader,
surrounded by piles of high-heels.
She blames poor sales partly on the impact of sluggish
economies in neighbours Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan,
among the eight countries with which Xinjiang has borders. But
she also says the Chinese authorities’ obsession with keeping
Xinjiang secure at all costs is making it tough to do business
here.
"It's very difficult to send and receive deliveries because
of the security crackdown,” she said, complaining that
authorities will often shut down the delivery system for
“security reasons”.
The Xinjiang government declined to make officials available
for comment for this article. It also did not respond to a
series of faxed questions.
Xu Bin, the head of the Xinjiang government’s statistics
bureau, told reporters in February that its growth – which was
7.6 percent last year - is mostly fuelled by fixed asset
investment. But he then added: “Xinjiang faces slowing economic
growth, falling industrial prices, companies are feeling the
pain of falling profits and the growth rate of our tax revenue
has dropped off.”
Xinjiang's trade with other countries fell in the first
quarter of this year, according to the customs bureau, and is
still below the level it recorded in the first quarter of 2013,
the year that Belt and Road launched.
Much of that drop was because a slump in the rouble in
2014-2015 hurt Xinjiang’s neighbours, and following the 2015
establishment of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).
That aims to develop Central Asia and lessen its reliance on
Chinese goods.
EVENTS CANCELLED
People here point to many disruptions in ordinary life as
one reason the economy doesn’t feel buoyant at street level.
Group gatherings, whether for charity fun runs or trade
expos, are often banned or cancelled at the last minute, they
say. Phone lines sometimes go dead, and there's no 4G internet
because the authorities fear high-speed internet would help
militants organize.
While Belt and Road has created opportunities, small
businesses complain these projects often reward large
state-owned enterprises.
"The Belt and Road Initiative doesn't help small businessmen
like me,” said Zhou Bangquan who sells men's shoes in Urumqi.
“It helps big state-owned enterprises that do energy or have big
infrastructure projects."
Among the projects financed are a highway to Pakistan and a
network of high-speed railroads connecting cities in Xinjiang
and the rest of China, with 1.5 trillion yuan ($220 billion) in
capital investment expected in the region this year alone.
But it is unclear how much of the money is used to buy
materials from factories outside the region or ends up being
sent to other provinces by workers brought in temporarily from
elsewhere in China.
It’s not just heightened security measures that concern
businesses. People are required to attend flag ceremonies and
other patriotic education, instead of working, say locals. Such
events are meant to encourage Uighurs to become patriotic
Chinese citizens but can also be used to monitor their
behaviour.
PATRIOTIC EDUCATION
"I'm losing my mind, I've already had six staff sent back to
their hometowns this past month for study," said a restaurant
manager in Urumqi who, like many people Reuters spoke to in
Xinjiang, declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the
issue.
His Uighur staff were required to return home to southern
Xinjiang for one month's study of Mandarin Chinese, another
month learning about China's legal system and a month of
vocational training, he said.
"We all spend so much time doing things that aren't our
actual jobs. I have to take my staff to watch a flag-raising
forty weeks of the year. If I don't, I will be taken away for
thirty days of study," he said.
As well as the time spent on such matters, Uighurs – who
represent just over 45 percent of the population – are being
increasingly marginalized by the Han Chinese, undermining the
overall economy.
Three Han Chinese entrepreneurs told Reuters local
authorities had told them not to employ Uighurs. And a Han
Chinese real estate agent in Urumqi said he had been told not to
sell properties to Uighurs from southern Xinjiang.
There has been a change in attitude towards balancing
stability and economic growth in Xinjiang since Chen Quanguo
became its new Communist Party boss last August in what analysts
say was an implicit endorsement of his previous hard-line
management of ethnic strife in Tibet.
"Xinjiang used to have a policy of 'with one hand we
maintain stability, with the other hand we grow the economy' but
now it's just 'maintain stability with both hands, at all
costs'," said a local businessman and former government
official.
Chen said in a speech last September that "all our work in
Xinjiang revolves around maintaining a tight grip on
stability."
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Additional reporting by the Beijing
Newsroom; Editing by Martin Howell)