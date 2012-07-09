* Tough times for China's low-cost exporters
* Foreign buyers scarce at biggest wholesale market
* Margins squeezed by higher labour costs
* Export manufacturers pivot towards domestic market
By Gabriel Wildau
YIWU, China, July 9 Christmas comes but once a
year - for Leo Ho, who runs a factory that makes plastic
Christmas trees in Yiwu, China's export capital for novelty
knick-knacks, it comes in July, when tree orders start rolling
in.
But early signs point to a lean Christmas for low-cost
exporters like Ho, who told Reuters his sales were down 20
percent year-on-year in 2012.
Ho's pain reflects broader conditions in China's export
sector. Amid a faltering global economy, Chinese vice premier
Wang Qishan on Friday said that China would have trouble meeting
its 10 percent trade growth target this year.
Yiwu, located 300 km (185 miles) south of Shanghai in
eastern China's prosperous Zhejiang province, is considered a
bellwether for China's low-cost exports, especially to emerging
markets.
"It's representative of the price-sensitive,
labour-intensive trade," said Ben Simpfendorfer, managing
director of consultancy Silk Road Associates, explaining how
conditions in Yiwu reflect China's broader export economy.
The Yiwu "Prosperity Index," which China's commerce ministry
publishes based on data collected from Yiwu wholesalers, dipped
below the level separating expansion from contraction for the
first time since its launch in 2006.
Even when China's exports cratered during the global
financial crisis in 2009, the index remained above its current
level.
China's leaders have said the country's export sector needs
to move up the value chain towards higher value-added products -
including capital goods such as telecommunications equipment and
industrial machinery - and away from low-end exports like toys
and apparel. But this transition will take time.
June trade data due out on Tuesday will reflect China's
progress toward this goal, but also the ability of traditional
exporters like Ho to fight a rearguard action against structural
change in the world's second-largest economy.
"Right now we're just trying to consolidate our client
base," he said.
Chinese exports increased 9 percent year-to-date through
May, down sharply from 20 percent growth for full-year 2011 and
31 percent growth in 2010.
ONE-STOP SHOP
The human mind has conceived of very few products that are
not available in wholesale quantities at China Commodity City,
the massive trinket bazaar in Yiwu that Silk Road Associates'
Simpfendorfer calls "Wal-Mart on steroids".
A tiny sample takes in souvenir refrigerator magnets for
every world city, fake marble sculptures of a cheetah crouching
on the back of a crocodile and a selection of clocks shaped like
a ship's helm. There's even a vending machine that sells men's
dress shirts.
But on a Thursday afternoon last week, few foreign buyers
could be seen plying the corridors of the market. Experienced
shopkeepers said that in good times the halls were teeming with
foreigners, especially from the Middle East, Africa and Eastern
Europe.
In contrast to pure exporters like Ho, producers who have
been able to shift their business towards domestic demand are
faring better.
Guo Lili's stall in the Yiwu market displays painted ceramic
tea sets and kitchenware produced in her nearby factory. In
addition to retail supermarkets and wholesale distributors,
Guo's company, Lida Coloured Ceramics, makes custom engraved tea
sets directly for corporate clients.
"Banks like to have their name engraved on the side and give
them to clients as gifts," she said.
Ten years ago exports accounted for 70 percent of total
sales. Today, domestic sales account for 60 percent, Guo told
Reuters.
BAROMETER OF PAIN
Beyond the anecdotes, data also suggests that Yiwu is
struggling.
The "Prosperity Index," which is based on data on sales
volume, turnover, and gross profit margins, among other
measures, reached 986 in June, down from its recent high of
1,126 in September last year and well off its all-time high of
1,250 in September 2006. A reading below 1,000 indicates
contraction.
"These are exporters that really can't hike prices. At the
same time they are affected by currency appreciation more than
most because they don't have the margins to cushion the losses,"
said Simpfendorfer, who conducted in-depth research on the Yiwu
market for his book 'The New Silk Road'.
Margins for low-cost manufacturers are getting squeezed by
rapidly rising labour costs.
"Workers that I used to get for 2,000 yuan ($310) a month now
want 3,000 yuan," said Ho, who told Reuters his net profit
margin has fallen from 10 percent a few years ago to 5-6 percent
today.
Despite the difficulties, Ho remains defiantly optimistic.
He has seen plenty of Yiwu factories go bankrupt in recent
years, but he moved his own operation to a larger factory
earlier this year.
"Business is cyclical," he said. "There are good times and
there are bad times. But Christmas comes every year."
($1 = 6.3644 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Alex Richardson)