XIAMEN, China, Sept 9 China is very likely to have the yuan convertible under its capital account before 2015, Li Daokui, an adviser to China's central bank, said on Friday.

Li did not say if he was referring to full or limited convertibility for the yuan.

Speaking at a trade fair in China's southeastern city of Xiamen, Li also said it is inappropriate for China to raise interest rates if the United States further eases monetary policy.

(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Sui-Lee Wee)