BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says in Feb group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.703 bln
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
BEIJING, March 6 China's yuan currency would be more flexible this year whilst retaining a steady value that is near equilibrium, a deputy governor of the country's central bank said on Wednesday.
Speaking at the sidelines of China's annual parliament meetings, Yi Gang also said that the People's Bank of China had reduced its intervention in the currency market.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
* Board announces that company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* Appointment of Lilian Yu as first vice president and deputy group head, lending business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: