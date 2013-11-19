BEIJING Nov 19 China will gradually expand the
yuan trading band to help make the currency more flexible and
market-driven, central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan said in remarks
seen on Tuesday.
The People's Bank of China will gradually exit from regular
intervention on the foreign exchange market, Zhou said in
remarks in a book on reforms published after a key meeting of
the Communist Party's leadership.
Last week, China's leaders unveiled a reform agenda for the
next decade, pledging to let the market play a "decisive" role
in the economy and outlining sweeping changes to unleash fresh
growth drivers.
(Reporting by China Economics Team)