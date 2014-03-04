BEIJING, March 4 Recent fluctuations in the China's yuan exchange rate are normal, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said in comments published on Tuesday on the Twitter-like Weibo platform of the official Xinhua news agency.

Yi Gang, a central bank vice head, made similar comments on the sidelines of the annual parliament meeting on Monday

Zhou also said that the authorities will not ban internet financial products, such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's IPO-ALIB.N deposit-like money market fund, Yu'e Bao, but will step up supervision over them. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao)