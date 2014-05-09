UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING May 9 The yuan is moving closer to its equilibrium level, China's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday as it forecast more volatility in the country's capital flows.
In its annual report, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange also promised to relax currency controls over the yuan by increasing the yuan's convertibility in the country's capital account.
The regulator's latest remarks on the yuan's value are in line with the Chinese government's long-standing view that the currency is near its fair value. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts