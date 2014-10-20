BEIJING Oct 20 China aims to quicken the
process of making the yuan convertible on the capital account
and will allow foreign investors to use the currency to invest
in Chinese financial institutions, Central Bank Deputy Governor
Hu Xiaolian said on Monday.
China will also widen the number of channels for
cross-border yuan flows and shift the focus of monetary policy
to one that controls the price rather than the quantity of
money, Hu said in remarks published on the central bank's
website.
Her remarks were a reiteration of the central bank's
existing stance.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)