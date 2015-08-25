BEIJING Aug 25 There is no basis for continued
depreciation in the Chinese yuan, Premier Li Keqiang
was quoted by state television as saying on Tuesday.
"Currently, there is no basis for continued depreciation in
the renminbi (yuan), which is able to stay at a reasonable and
balanced level," Li said.
China's economic fundamentals had not changed and the
government could achieve its main economic targets for the year,
he added.
The central bank shocked global markets by devaluing the
yuan by nearly 2 percent on August 11. The PBOC called it a
free-market reform but some saw it as the start of a long-term
yuan depreciation to spur exports.
(Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Nick Macfie)