SHANGHAI Oct 25 China's yuan exchange rate will
remain broadly stable, and there is no basis for continuous
depreciation, the deputy governor of China's central bank said
in an editorial in the People's Daily, the official paper of
China's ruling Communist Party.
Yi Gang's comments echoed repeated statements by other top
policymakers over the past year as the yuan has weakened
substantially against the dollar.
On Monday, the yuan hit a six year low against the dollar,
drawing large dollar sales by state banks, which some traders
said was likely on behalf of the Chinese central bank to support
the currency.
(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)