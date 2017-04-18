BEIJING, April 18 China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday that market confidence in the yuan currency has significantly improved, Xinhua news agency reported.

Li also reiterated that China will keep yuan basically stable at a reasonable, balanced level, Xinhua said in a post on weibo, the country's equivalent of social network Twitter.

The yuan has stabilised this year due to capital outflow curbs and a reversal in the dollar's rally, after falling 6.5 percent in 2016 - the biggest annual drop since 1994.

