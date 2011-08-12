* PBOC says will keep yuan exchange rate basically stable
* Chinese media say yuan may rise faster
* Stronger yuan seen as inflation-fighting tool
* PBOC sets 3rd straight record-high yuan mid-point
By Zhou Xin and Emily Kaiser
BEIJING, Aug 12 China's central bank said on
Friday it aimed to keep the currency exchange rate relatively
stable, but the pronouncement did little to quiet speculation
that Beijing would allow swifter yuan appreciation to help stem
inflation.
The PBOC said in a quarterly report that it would use
"multiple policy tools" including interest rates, exchange
rates and bank reserve requirements to try to keep prices in
check. The wording in the report was similar to its previous
one.
It repeated that it will keep the yuan exchange rate
basically stable at a "reasonable and balanced level."
But talk swirled that the central bank was preparing a
policy move. A flurry of stories in local newspapers affiliated
with the government suggested that the PBOC would increasingly
use a stronger currency to help it manage imported inflation as
the U.S. dollar weakens.
It was not clear whether the PBOC's report was written
before or after those stories were published on Friday. The
report made a reference to the U.S. debt rating downgrade on
Aug. 5, indicating it was finalized within the past week.
"We will reasonably use price tools such as interest rates
to adjust capital demand and investment/saving behaviour to
manage inflationary expectations," the PBOC said.
It said there should be no let-up in the fight against
inflation, indicating price pressures remained a primary
concern even though many economists think inflation peaked in
July.
"The foundation of stabilising prices is still not solid
enough, and the situation is not optimistic," the central bank
said.
The media reports, which appeared in half a dozen
newspapers in a rare display of uniformity, augmented market
speculation that a PBOC policy change was imminent, perhaps
involving a widening of the trading band for the currency.
The yuan steadied to around 6.39 to the dollar in spot
markets on Friday, pausing after a steep rise this week, as the
PBOC set a record-high mid-point for the yuan for a third
consecutive day.
It has now appreciated about 6.7 percent since it was
depegged from the U.S. dollar in June 2010 and 3 percent so far
this year.
THE STRONGER YUAN CASE
Beijing routinely faces pressure from the International
Monetary Fund, the United States and others to allow the yuan
to rise more rapidly.
There are at least three reasons why a stronger currency
would make sense for China now.
* Data released this week showed July inflation
unexpectedly accelerated to 6.5 percent year-on-year, while
exports held up well in the face of sluggish U.S. and European
economic growth. A stronger currency would help blunt imported
inflationary pressures, and healthy exports suggest businesses
can tolerate a rise.
* The U.S. debt downgrade and festering European debt
crisis have renewed questions about China's heavy foreign debt
holdings. A strengthening yuan would slow the accumulation of
reserves and reduce the need to recycle them into dollar- or
euro-denominated assets.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge this week to keep
interest rates ultra-low for at least two more years has
heightened speculation that it may launch another round of bond
purchases. The last round drove up commodity prices and sent a
wave of speculative money into emerging markets, fanning
inflation.
BNP Paribas economists said that a swifter yuan rise "looks
logical" if China is sufficiently confident that its economy
can weather a global economic slowdown.
"If, in doing so, it also means China reserves growth
slackens off and so the need to continue acquiring so many
Treasuries is reduced, then this sends an exquisitely timed
signal to the U.S. after last week's ratings downgrade," BNP
wrote in a note to clients.
The Wall Street Journal argued in an editorial this week
that Beijing's monetary policy was "reaching its limit" because
inflation kept rising while economic growth slowed.
It said the PBOC was running out of room to "sterilize" the
rapid inflow of dollars by selling government bonds, and it
would have to let the currency rise.
A senior official from the State Administration of Foreign
Exchange told an export forum on Friday that the country still
faces considerable pressure from capital inflows.
SINKING DOLLAR
The official China Securities Journal said that although
the PBOC has not announced a change in its policy stance, it
recently signalled a shift by slightly changing its language
when it talked about future policy plans.
That suggests the central bank is ready to use the yuan as
a key tool in managing imported inflation, the paper said.
"The dollar is likely to remain weak and would push up
commodity prices in the long term, adding pressures of imported
inflation for China," the paper that is operated by the
official Xinhua news agency said in a front-page editorial.
"A rise in yuan value will help to manage these risks," it
said, adding that China is likely to rely more on the yuan in
future as a policy tool.
The Shanghai Securities News also reported in a front-page
story that the exchange rate may play a leading role in China's
monetary policy controls.
Beijing has long resisted calls from the United States and
other trade partners for a more rapid appreciation of its
currency, which they claim has been kept artificially low to
make China's export sector more competitive in international
markets.
But the weak yuan has also exacerbated the country's
efforts to contain the rise in its trade surplus and its
stockpile of foreign exchange reserves, now the world's
largest.
The People's Daily, the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist
Party, said on Friday that a faster rise in the yuan can ease
price pressures in the short term and help develop China's
export sector in the long run.
"A stronger yuan will have an impact on the Chinese
economy, but it won't deal a heavy blow to China's export
sector," the newspaper said in a story headlined "How to view
the record highs of the yuan exchange rate".
The International Business Daily, a newspaper published by
China's Ministry of Commerce, also cited domestic economists as
saying there is growing pressure on the yuan to rise.
Ding Zhijie, a professor at the University of International
Business and Economics in Beijing, told Reuters that now was a
good "time window" for yuan reform, pointing to China's
swelling trade surplus as evidence that exporters could
comfortably tolerate a stronger currency.
But Li Jian, a researcher with a think tank under the
Ministry of Commerce, said China was likely to maintain its
practice of allowing the yuan to rise gradually, perhaps 3-5
percent annually.
"China's export sector well survived the yuan appreciation
in past years because the appreciation is conducted in a
gradual and modest way, and exporters have time to adjust," Li
said.
"But it could be another story if the exchange rate changes
dramatically," Li said.
