* "Quite possible" to have convertible yuan by 2015 -Li
Daokui
* Says China should not raise rates if US eases policy
(Adds details)
XIAMEN, China, Sept 9 The yuan may be
convertible under China's capital account by 2015, said Li
Daokui, an adviser to the country's central bank, adding to talk
that the freeing of China's capital markets may happen sooner
than most thought.
Li's comments come a day after Chinese officials reportedly
told the EU Chamber of Commerce in China that there are plans to
make the yuan "fully convertible" by 2015. Beijing has denied
the report, saying no timetable exits.
He did not say whether he was referring to full or limited
convertibility for the yuan, and did not give further details.
"I should say it is quite possible for China to realise yuan
convertibility by 2015," Li said at a trade fair in China's
southeastern city of Xiamen. "I believe there should be big
progress."
To match China's rise as a world economic power, Beijing
wants to turn the yuan into a convertible currency, and one day
have it join the the dollar and the euro as a reserve currency.
It has never given a timetable on when it will allow the
yuan to become convertible, although most analysts believe the
currency would be made convertible by 2020.
Some analysts are sceptical the yuan would ever become fully
convertible, however. Even if China relaxes capital controls,
they say it is difficult to imagine Beijing allowing capital to
flow across its borders without any restrictions.
Turning to the Chinese economy, Li said it is inappropriate
for Beijing to raise interest rates if the United States further
eases monetary policy, even though China's inflation-adjusted
interest rates are in negative territory.
This is because higher Chinese rates would draw more hot
money into China, adding to price pressures.
"Negative real interest rates are not good for China's
long-term economic development and judging by that, the central
bank should raise interest rates," he said.
"But...if the United States launches a very loose monetary
policy at the end of September, and the European Central Bank
follows suit, it will put large pressure on our economy."
China has chastised the United States in the past for
adopting super-loose policies that Beijing contends destabilise
emerging markets by pushing speculative, yield-seeking funds
their way.
Data showed on Friday that China's annual inflation ran at
6.2 percent in August, cooling a touch from three-year highs and
giving China room to pause in its 10-month-long policy
tightening cycle.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken
Wills)