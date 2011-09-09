* "Quite possible" to have convertible yuan by 2015 -Li Daokui

* Says China should not raise rates if US eases policy (Adds details)

XIAMEN, China, Sept 9 The yuan may be convertible under China's capital account by 2015, said Li Daokui, an adviser to the country's central bank, adding to talk that the freeing of China's capital markets may happen sooner than most thought.

Li's comments come a day after Chinese officials reportedly told the EU Chamber of Commerce in China that there are plans to make the yuan "fully convertible" by 2015. Beijing has denied the report, saying no timetable exits.

He did not say whether he was referring to full or limited convertibility for the yuan, and did not give further details.

"I should say it is quite possible for China to realise yuan convertibility by 2015," Li said at a trade fair in China's southeastern city of Xiamen. "I believe there should be big progress."

To match China's rise as a world economic power, Beijing wants to turn the yuan into a convertible currency, and one day have it join the the dollar and the euro as a reserve currency.

It has never given a timetable on when it will allow the yuan to become convertible, although most analysts believe the currency would be made convertible by 2020.

Some analysts are sceptical the yuan would ever become fully convertible, however. Even if China relaxes capital controls, they say it is difficult to imagine Beijing allowing capital to flow across its borders without any restrictions.

Turning to the Chinese economy, Li said it is inappropriate for Beijing to raise interest rates if the United States further eases monetary policy, even though China's inflation-adjusted interest rates are in negative territory.

This is because higher Chinese rates would draw more hot money into China, adding to price pressures.

"Negative real interest rates are not good for China's long-term economic development and judging by that, the central bank should raise interest rates," he said.

"But...if the United States launches a very loose monetary policy at the end of September, and the European Central Bank follows suit, it will put large pressure on our economy."

China has chastised the United States in the past for adopting super-loose policies that Beijing contends destabilise emerging markets by pushing speculative, yield-seeking funds their way.

Data showed on Friday that China's annual inflation ran at 6.2 percent in August, cooling a touch from three-year highs and giving China room to pause in its 10-month-long policy tightening cycle. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)