BEIJING Oct 13 The time may be ripe for China
to widen the yuan's trading band, the official China Securities
Journal said on Thursday, although the currency is running out
of room to climb because it is already near a "reasonable
level".
In Beijing's latest defence of the yuan's value, the paper
said in a front-page editorial that China's shrinking trade
surplus as a proportion of its gross domestic product and the
yuan's recent market gyrations indicated the currency is near an
"equilibrium".
The Journal, run by the Xinhua state news agency, said
instead that Beijing could help the yuan cope with
rising market speculation by widening its trading band.
The paper noted that the yuan band now stands at plus or
minus 0.5 percent from the daily mid-point set by the central
bank. Other emerging markets typically start with trading bands
of 1.0 percent.
"A widening of the yuan's trading band would help change
market expectations for the yuan to rise," the paper said. "That
would reduce the impact of speculative fund flows on China's
economy and help the yuan to trade freely in markets in the
future."
But it noted that Beijing is unlikely to widen the yuan's
trading band soon.
Tensions between China and the United States ratcheted up a
notch this week after the U.S. Senate approved a controversial
bill aiming at pushing Beijing to let the yuan rise in a bid to
save American jobs.
Many lawmakers have said that by preventing the yuan to
trade freely, China artificially keeps the value of its currency
low, thereby making its export products unfairly cheap in global
markets.
Beijing has condemned the bill, which would allow U.S.
companies to seek countervailing tariffs on some Chinese goods,
calling it a "protectionist" move and one motivated by politics
rather than economics. In order to become law,
the bill would also need to be approved by the House of
Representatives and signed by President Barack Obama.
The ongoing spat has led investors in the offshore yuan
market to trim bets for further gains in the currency, with some
going as far as to bet on declines. ?CNY/?
But the newspaper argued that the yuan is unlikely to fall
sharply -- despite investor bets -- since it is supported by
China's healthy economic growth.
