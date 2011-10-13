BEIJING Oct 13 The time may be ripe for China to widen the yuan's trading band, the official China Securities Journal said on Thursday, although the currency is running out of room to climb because it is already near a "reasonable level".

In Beijing's latest defence of the yuan's value, the paper said in a front-page editorial that China's shrinking trade surplus as a proportion of its gross domestic product and the yuan's recent market gyrations indicated the currency is near an "equilibrium".

The Journal, run by the Xinhua state news agency, said instead that Beijing could help the yuan cope with rising market speculation by widening its trading band.

The paper noted that the yuan band now stands at plus or minus 0.5 percent from the daily mid-point set by the central bank. Other emerging markets typically start with trading bands of 1.0 percent.

"A widening of the yuan's trading band would help change market expectations for the yuan to rise," the paper said. "That would reduce the impact of speculative fund flows on China's economy and help the yuan to trade freely in markets in the future."

But it noted that Beijing is unlikely to widen the yuan's trading band soon.

Tensions between China and the United States ratcheted up a notch this week after the U.S. Senate approved a controversial bill aiming at pushing Beijing to let the yuan rise in a bid to save American jobs.

Many lawmakers have said that by preventing the yuan to trade freely, China artificially keeps the value of its currency low, thereby making its export products unfairly cheap in global markets.

Beijing has condemned the bill, which would allow U.S. companies to seek countervailing tariffs on some Chinese goods, calling it a "protectionist" move and one motivated by politics rather than economics. In order to become law, the bill would also need to be approved by the House of Representatives and signed by President Barack Obama.

The ongoing spat has led investors in the offshore yuan market to trim bets for further gains in the currency, with some going as far as to bet on declines. ?CNY/?

But the newspaper argued that the yuan is unlikely to fall sharply -- despite investor bets -- since it is supported by China's healthy economic growth. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)