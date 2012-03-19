BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 19 The value of the
Chinese yuan will keep rising if China's economic
transformation is smooth, a newly-appointed adviser to the
Chinese central bank said on Monday.
Chen Yulu, the head of China's Renmin University who joined
the central bank's advisory monetary policy committee last week,
told reporters on the sideline of a conference that the yuan
must rise in accordance with Chinese business competitiveness.
"If industrial competitiveness remains weak, a one-way
appreciation (of the yuan) would erode profits of many
companies," Chen said.
He said the yuan will keep the trend of appreciation if
economic restructuring is successful.
Chen added the Chinese yuan, also known as the renminbi,
could become fully convertible in the period 2016-2020.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao has said the yuan is close to its
fair value, and People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan
has said the yuan exchange rate will be more flexible, prompting
market expectations of an adjustment to the currency's current
trading restrictions.
The yuan has appreciated by about 30 percent against the
dollar since a landmark reform in 2005 when its peg to the
greenback was broken.
Analysts in a Reuters poll last week said they expected
further appreciation of about 2.8 percent this year to around
6.15 per dollar from current levels.
The yuan's movement is currently restricted to a 0.5 percent
range either side of a mid-point fixed by the PBOC each day.
Chen is one of the three academic members of the 15-member
monetary policy committee of the central bank. The committee
does not have real influence on key decisions on interest rates
and the yuan, but the members' views are heeded in policy
discussions.
