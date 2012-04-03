BOAO, China, April 3 China should relax capital
controls more quickly to pave the way for the yuan currency to
play a bigger role in the global monetary system, the head of
the state pension fund and former central bank chief said on
Tuesday.
Dai Xianglong, the chairman of the National Council for
Social Security Fund, also said that China may take five years
or less to make significant progress in opening up its capital
account.
The fund manages the country's biggest pension fund worth
869 billion yuan ($138 billion).
"China should speed up yuan convertibility on the capital
account to make it become a currency that can be used with a
purpose of investment," he said at the Boao Forum on the
tropical Chinese island of Hainan.
Dai's view was echoed by Jin Liqun, chairman of board of
supervisors of China Investment Corporation, the country's $410
billion sovereign wealth fund.
"It is probably time for China to consider relaxing capital
account controls," Jin said.
China's stable macroeconomic outlook provides favorable
conditions for the opening-up of the capital account, he added.
"On the one hand we do enjoy a very stable macro situation
without the problems that happened to some of Asian countries in
1997 and 1998," he told the same forum in Hainan.
"We should understand the seemingly beneficial outcome of
this capital control would imply huge efficiency loss to our
economy," he added. "Free capital is not culprit, the culprit is
mismanagement."
Beijing has been trying to improve the global clout of its
currency by promoting the use of the yuan in cross-boarder trade
and investment. It has also signed a series of bilateral
currency swaps with foreign countries and added new currency
pairs in the onshore market trading.
Chinese central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan said that Beijing
may loosen overseas investment rules for private investors,
less than a week after the government gave the go-ahead for
pilot financial reforms in a coastal city.
But many economists still say it will take a long time for
the yuan to become a global reserve currency.
China launched a yuan trade settlement programme in July
2009, using it as a starting point to gradually internationalise
the currency, but the IMF has said that the currency cannot
expect to become part of the basket of currencies it uses to
denominate its reserves (SDRs) until it is more fully
exchangeable.
The trade settlement scheme was expanded to include 20
provinces and regions in 2010 and then nationwide. The central
bank has recently announced to include all Chinese trading
companies into the programme.
But yuan-denominated trade was worth only about $300 billion
in 2011 compared to total Chinese exports of $1.9 trillion,
reflecting the fact that the currency remains tightly controlled
by Beijing and is generally seen as substantially undervalued.
($1 = 6.2980 Chinese yuan)
