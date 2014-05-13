BEIJING May 13 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
is pressing his counterparts in Beijing this week to ease their
grip on the yuan after a sharp drop this year, but the Chinese
now look to be in a strong position to argue the currency is
reflecting market forces.
China says the yuan is near equilibrium after a rise of
nearly one-third since its 2005 revaluation and as it adapts to
what President Xi Jinping says is the "new normal" of more
moderate growth -- and has support even from former critics.
"We can say with some confidence that the renminbi is now
fairly valued, which is a striking change from even 2005, when
the currency was undervalued by nearly 30 percent," Martin
Kessler and Arvind Subramanian of the Peterson Institute for
International Economics said in a report released this month.
Their calculation was based on a World Bank report that,
based on purchasing power parity (PPP), China would this year
overtake the United States to become the world's biggest
economy.
"This change possibly heralds the end of nearly two decades
of China's mercantilist development strategy based on boosting
exports by keeping the currency artificially low," Kessler and
Subramanian wrote.
The Peterson Institute, a Washington think tank and one of
the most vocal critics of Beijing's currency policy, has
previously accused the central bank of heavily suppressing the
yuan's value.
In Beijing on Tuesday, Lew said China needed to move to a
market-based exchange rate, following a warning from the Obama
administration last month that the yuan was too weak.
The yuan was trading around 6.24 per dollar on
Tuesday. It has fallen some 3 percent so far this year, in a
move traders said was engineered by the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) to shake the market out of the view that it was a one-way
bet.
The currency had risen to a record high of 6.0434 in
mid-January before weakening suddenly. It has lost ground in
each of the first four months this year, hitting 18-month lows
in April, but has but has gained slightly so far in May.
"Two factors still support slight yuan rises. One is that
China still has a relatively big trade surplus, second is China
wants to push forward yuan internationalisation, "said Zhou Hao,
China economist at ANZ in Shanghai.
But that view is not universal. Some analysts are worried
about risks such as credit bubbles and a downturn in the
property sector weakening the economy.
"There is a potential credit problem in China, so the
currency should reflect some risk premium," said Kevin Lai,
senior economist at Daiwa Capital Markets in Hong Kong, who
expects it to fall another 8 percent by the end of 2015.
China's trade surplus, which has been used to support
arguments that the yuan was massively undervalued, dropped to
around 2 percent of gross domestic product in 2013. Capital
controls also make it hard to gauge market equilibrium.
Zhang Yongjun, senior economist at China Centre for
International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), a well-connected
think-tank in Beijing, said his own calculation based on PPP,
also showed the yuan is no longer undervalued.
"The yuan is definitely not significantly undervalued and we
can even say the yuan is slightly overvalued," he said,
estimating its fair value to be around 6.2-6.5 per dollar.
"They (U.S. officials) may be worried about recent yuan
depreciation, but why cannot we allow the yuan to deprecate a
bit given that there have been ups and downs in the U.S.
dollar?"
