BEIJING Dec 4 A Chinese central bank official
says the inclusion of the yuan into the International Monetary
Fund's global reserve currencies basket is the starting point
for deeper financial reforms, which include a greater
liberalisation of its capital account.
Xing Yujing, director general of the No.2 monetary policy
department of the People's Bank of China, told a news conference
on Friday the yuan's admission into the IMF's Special Drawing
Rights basket would help improve price discoverability for the
currency.
However, she noted the yuan lags behind other major
currencies in terms of convertibility on the capital account and
that China still needs to open up its financial markets further.
While the yuan is already convertible under China's current
account, the broadest measure of trade in goods and services,
the capital account, which covers portfolio investment and
borrowing, is still subject to restrictions as Beijing worries
about abrupt capital flight and hot money inflows.
"We will continue to push forward yuan convertibility on the
capital account in a safe and orderly way, on condition that
risks are under control," she said.
The IMF admitted China's yuan into its benchmark reserve
currency basket on Monday, a victory for Beijing's campaign for
recognition as a global economic power.
China has pushed to make the yuan more international,
setting up swap arrangements with countries so trade can be
settled in the currency and China has said it will push ahead
with financial reform. China has widened the yuan's trading
band and this year went a long way to freeing up interest rates.
Some Chinese academics have warned against any rush to
dismantle capital controls at a time when money is leaving the
country amid jitters about China's economic slowdown and the
likelihood of U.S. interest rate rises.
