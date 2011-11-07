BEIJING Nov 7 China's yuan exchange rate is
within a "basically reasonable level", and it is not the root
cause of the China-U.S. trade imbalance, Commerce Minister Chen
Deming said in remarks published on Monday.
"If China shows an overall trade balance with other
countries but only sees a relatively big trade imbalance with
one particular country, that means it is not a result of an
exchange rate issue," Chen said in an interview during the G20
Cannes summit.
"Currently, the yuan exchange rate is within a basically
reasonable level and our country's trade surplus is just
slightly above one percent of GDP," he said, according to the
People's Daily, the ruling Communist Party's mouthpiece.
Chen said China faced difficulty in achieving an overall
balance of payments because international calls for yuan
appreciation had triggered abnormally large inflows of
speculative foreign capital.
He also said that China's trade surplus in the first 10
months of 2011 had shrunk by 15 percent from a year-earlier
period and he expected the full-year surplus to fall further.
China's trade surplus narrowed in September for a second
straight month to $14.5 billion, compared with $17.8 billion in
August.
The Administration of Customs is scheduled to publish the
October trade figures on Thursday.
China's trade surplus has fallen as a share of GDP as
Beijing has enhanced efforts to boost domestic demand and wean
its economy from a reliance on exports.
Chen also said that the U.S. should lift restrictions on
exports of high-tech products to China, which he regarded as one
of the main reasons behind the big China-U.S. trade imbalance.
He also reiterated Beijing's official stance that China
would support European countries' actions to cope with the debt
crisis and may also consider expanding imports from the euro
zone countries.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ken
Wills)