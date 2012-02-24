BEIJING Feb 24 China's yuan exchange rate is likely to maintain an upward track for 12 to 18 months before reaching a balanced level, with real estate the big uncertainty facing the economy, an adviser to the nation's central bank said in an interview published on Friday.

The yuan has gained around 30 percent in nominal terms since China broke its peg to the dollar, adopting a tightly managed floating system in July 2005 and following it up with the establishment of an offshore yuan trading market in Hong Kong in July 2010.

"The yuan exchange rate will undergo gradual adjustment for a year to a year and a half before it can stabilise, which is to say it can fluctuate in both directions," Li Daokui, an academic member of an advisory body to the People's Bank of China told the China Securities Journal.

The consensus expectation of analysts is for annual yuan appreciation of 3 to 5 percent against the greenback, punctuated by periods of stability given the ebb and flow of demand for offshore yuan, which trades independently of -- though closely tracking -- the onshore market.

Li, a professor at Tsinghua University, said the yuan is now close to a balanced level, and that China's trade surplus in 2012 is expected to fall below 1 percent of its GDP.

He also said monetary policy should be adjusted carefully while policy-makers cope with the fog of uncertainty over domestic conditions -- inflation is still running above target at the same time as the economy is cooling -- and drooping demand for exports as the euro zone crisis drags on.

"Monetary policy must be a matter of one step at a time, and the first quarter could be crucial," Li said.

"The main thing to watch domestically is the adjustment of the property sector," he said. "It would be unrealistic for the price of property to climb this year... but the chances of a collapse in the sector are very slim."

Li, an unusually voluble member of the central bank's academic advisory panel, forecast 8.5 percent GDP growth for 2012 and an inflation rate of 3 percent.

He said China's best route to helping Europe solve a crisis that needs hundreds of billions of euros to help shore up sovereign finances was to make direct investments in the real economy.

"I don't endorse the Chinese government directly buying these country's national debt, because simply giving money won't solve the problem," he said.

"Currently, there certainly is a strategic opportunity for China to invest in Europe, but there absolutely are risks." (Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)