BRIEF-Crypto-currency exchange Bitfinex says DDoS attack issue now resolved
* Issue of apparent distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on exchange has now been resolved - status page Source text: http://bit.ly/2mcJxsv
NEW YORK, Feb 22 The Federal Reserve is set to gradually raise interest rates as long as the U.S. economy continues on its current path, and there is yet no sign it is being too slow to respond as inflation heads higher, an influential Fed governor said on Wednesday.
* Company has met and spoken with Southeastern on a number of occasions