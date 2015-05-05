(Adds details, background)
BEIJING May 5 The devaluation of currencies by
some countries has led to sharp gains in the yuan
which are hurting the competitiveness of Chinese exports, the
trade ministry said on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Commerce did not identify the countries
which it said were devaluing their currencies, while promising
China would keep the yuan at a "basically stable" level.
The effective exchange rate of the yuan - also known as the
renminbi - climbed 6.4 percent against a basket of currencies in
2014 and rose another 4.2 percent in the first three months of
this year, the ministry said in an online statement.
The yuan is closely managed by China's government and its
value is ostensibly tied to a basket of currencies, even though
some economists believe that it mostly tracks the dollar.
The yuan has been more subdued against the dollar, down 2.5
percent in 2014 and flat so far this year.
"In the current state of economic downturn, some countries
have used their exchange rates as an important tool to boost
exports, stimulate the economy and push for currency
devaluation," the ministry said.
"That has led to a sharp appreciation in the renminbi, and
seriously affected the international competitiveness of China's
export products," it said, adding that Chinese exports faced
rising pressure.
At the same time, more countries were pursuing protectionist
trade policies, and discriminating against nations that are not
members of certain free-trade agreements, it said.
As of the end of October last year, G20 nations have imposed
962 trade restrictions, up 12.4 percent from a year ago and
affecting $757 billion worth of imports, the ministry said.
China alone bears a quarter of the impact that protectionist
measures have on trade, it said, citing research by Centre for
Economic Policy Research, a British think-tank.
The Chinese trade sector has been anaemic in the past year
as unsteady foreign demand and plunging global commodity prices
reduced shipments. Exports unexpectedly shrunk 15 percent in
March compared with a year ago.
While some exporters said they have not felt the impact of a
rising yuan, thanks in part to the growing popularity of
currency hedging options, few doubt that sales would suffer in
coming months if the yuan sustains its ascent.
China will release its April trade data on Friday.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim
Coghill)