BEIJING Aug 29 China on Saturday defended the
recent revamp of its foreign exchange regime that led to a sharp
devaluation of the yuan, calling it a "normal adjustment".
State news agency Xinhua quoted an unnamed Commerce Ministry
spokesman as saying the devaluation will have "limited impact"
on the country's foreign trade.
On Aug. 11, in a move that stunned markets, China devalued
the yuan by nearly 2 percent.
The devaluation was meant to correct a "relatively large
deviation" between the yuan's spot rate in the market and the
daily midpoint fixing by the central bank, the spokesman said.
China allows the yuan to rise or fall a maximum of 2 percent
from a day's midpoint.
The ministry spokesman said a country's exchange rate hinges
on its competitiveness and China's economic reforms will help
ensure the yuan can remain "basically stable" within a
"reasonable" and "balanced" level.
The remarks come on the heels of state media commentaries
defending China's policymaking, showing Beijing's sensitivity to
suggestions it may have fumbled economic policy.
China has billed its currency devaluation as a free-market
reform measure, and denies allegations that it has started a
round of competitive currency devaluations between governments
to help exporters.
The ruling Communist Party has drawn much of its legitimacy
in past decades from fostering economic growth and raising
incomes, and wants to be seen as a responsible player in the
global economy.
On Thursday, Yao Yudong, head of the central bank's Research
Institute of Finance and Banking, told Reuters the past week's
global stock market rout was sparked by concerns over a possible
interest rate rise by the U.S. Federal Reserve and not by the
yuan's devaluation.
He urged the Fed to delay any rate hike to give fragile
emerging market economies time to prepare.
China had said the revamp in its foreign exchange regime was
an effort to let market forces play a greater role in setting
the currency's value.
Officials in Washington, who had long pressed Beijing to
move toward a more market-determined exchange rate, greeted the
shift with some scepticism and indicated they would watch to
make sure it was not meant simply to prop up China's exports.
Chinese exports tumbled 8.3 percent in July, their biggest
drop in four months and far worse than expected.
