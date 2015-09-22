(Adds details, quotes)
BEIJING, Sept 22 China will push forward
market-based reform of its currency regime and make the yuan
convertible on the capital account over time, President Xi
Jinping told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published
on Tuesday.
Top Chinese officials have been trying to reassure jittery
global markets about their policy goals after a run of soft
economic data and China's surprise devaluation of the yuan
rattled investors over the past month.
China is advancing changes to make the yuan convertible on
the capital account in a "steady and orderly manner," Xi was
quoted as saying ahead of a visit to the United States.
"Reform of the renminbi exchange rate formation regime will
continue in the direction of market operation," he said. The
yuan is also known as the renminbi.
A drop in China's foreign exchange reserves was "moderate
and manageable," and the level of reserves remains abundant by
international standards, Xi said.
"With improvement to the renminbi exchange rate regime and
progress in RMB internationalisation, it is quite normal that
China's foreign reserves may increase or decrease, and there is
no need to overreact to it," he said.
Xi reiterated that there is no basis for continued yuan
depreciation.
China's surprise yuan devaluation last month and a plunge in
its stock markets since June have fuelled fears of more shocks
to the economy, although Premier Li Keqiang has brushed off
concerns it was facing a hard landing.
Since the devaluation, China has scrambled to keep the yuan
steady, running down its foreign exchange reserves by
a record $94 billion in August to $3.56 trillion.
The reserves, still the world's largest, were down by $436
billion, or 11 percent, from a June 2014 peak of $3.99 trillion.
Xi also said that developing capital markets was a key goal
of China's reform, which will not change just because of current
market volatility.
