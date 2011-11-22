BEIJING Nov 22 China's central bank has lowered reserve requirements for five rural banks in the eastern province of Zhejiang by 50 basis points to 16 percent, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

One of the sources said the five banks' reserve requirements were lowered after they were raised last year in response to their failure to lend enough to rural farming businesses.

The sources declined to name the five banks in Zhejiang, a cradle of Chinese private enterprises, but said the cut is effective from November 25.

The central bank declined to comment.

Given the modest size of Chinese rural banks, traders say the latest cut would have little impact on financial markets, but could fuel expectations that Beijing may lower reserve requirements in coming months for big banks.

Some investors are betting that a slowing Chinese economy and a deteriorating debt crisis in Europe, China's biggest export market, would lead Beijing to relax monetary policy soon to support the economy. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)