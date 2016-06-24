WASHINGTON, June 24 People's Bank of China governor Zhou Xiaochuan said the PBOC's multiple objectives, including reform of the financial system and balance of payments concerns, make it difficult for the bank to be immune from political concerns.

But once the reform process is complete the bank's role will be simplified, and the experience of western central banks become more relevant.

"If a central bank has multiple objectives, it may be harder to be immune from the political reality," Zhou said in a lecture at the International Monetary Fund. "Ultimately the transition to a market economy will by and large be completed. The PBOC's objective function will become more simplified and international experience will be of more practical relevance to us. We are paying close attention to international discussions on Chinese monetary policy and will adjust our policy in a dynamic way to meet the demand of China's economy, reform and development."

