BEIJING Dec 15 China's Central Bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said Beijing is looking for ways to support the real economy next year and that boosting domestic consumption would be an area of policy focus.

Zhou did not say how monetary policy would be conducted.

"Expanding domestic demand is the strategic point for the current economic work and for the next year," Zhou said at a forum in Beijing. "Developing the real economy is the foundation of all economic work."

In the face of falling exports and softening domestic demand, Beijing has pledged to guarantee growth next year to overcome an 'extremely grim' global environment.

Zhou said financial instruments must be designed to serve the needs of the real economy and regulators must improve supervision of the financial markets by assessing risks of underlying assets. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Zhou Xin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)