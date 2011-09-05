* Too early to conclude China has won inflation
* Says China needs to rebalance economy, raise consumption
BEIJING, Sept 5 The yuan's recent gains are
helping to tame China's inflation but it is too early to
conclude that Beijing has won its battle to cool price
pressures, World Bank President Robert Zoellick said on Monday.
Speaking in China where he wrapped up a five-day visit,
Zoellick said Beijing needs to rebalance its economy in the long
run and boost consumption because it cannot rely endlessly on
exports and investment for growth.
"In the near term, as Premier Wen Jiabao mentioned,
inflation is the most important issue for China. And this is
driven in part by food prices," he said.
"And I think the Chinese authorities are sensitive to it
because if you look back at greater Chinese history, inflation
can be...very destabilising."
Elevated oil and pork prices and low comparative year-ago
figures pushed China's consumer inflation to a three-year high
of 6.5 percent in July, stirring fears in Beijing that rising
prices may stoke social unrest.
But many analysts think China's inflation is manageable, and
that data later this week could show the consumer price index
easing to 6.2 percent in August.
"It's hard for me to see (how) a continued reliance on
export-led and investment-led growth would work for China over
the next 10 years," Zoellick said.
"And that challenge would maybe become even clearer...if
developed countries have a hard time resuming their growth."
Zoellick was in Beijing to lead a study that may be ready by
December on how China can keep increasing its productivity and
per capita national income in coming years.
But the world's No. 2 economy is not alone in needing a
sustainable growth model.
Economies in Europe and the United States also need to lay
out a future growth path that extends beyond fiscal stimulation
or austerity measures.
"The world economy won't get out of this hole by simply
relying on austerity policies," Zoellick said.
In the case of Europe, its debt troubles also reflect
competitive issues in the currency bloc.
"If the values of sovereign debt strengthen in Europe, the
banks will be stronger," he said. "If the governments are unable
to deal with the sovereign debt issues, it will undoubtedly put
stress on the banks."
NOT JUST THE YUAN
Premier Wen Jiabao said last week that controlling inflation
will remain a top priority in coming months even as the world
economy wobbles.
The central bank has raised interest rates five times and
bank reserve requirements nine times since October. In addition,
it has allowed the yuan to appreciate at a faster
pace to help tackle imported inflation.
The yuan has now risen 3.17 percent against the dollar so
far this year and 6.87 percent since the 2010 depegging.
Chinese leaders don't believe tinkering with the yuan's
regime alone will be enough to achieve economic rebalancing,
Zoellick said.
Chinese officials have long argued that a firmer yuan is
only part of a raft of policy steps to remake China's economy.
All said, Zoellick said Beijing and the World Bank agree on
how a revamped Chinese economy should look.
"China needs to rebalance its economy, rely more on domestic
demand, and increase consumption," he said.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Writing by Kevin Yao; Editing by
Ken Wills)