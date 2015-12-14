(Adds detail, quotes)
DUBAI Dec 14 The United Arab Emirates and China
have established a joint strategic investment fund worth $10
billion, the UAE's state news agency reported, as China pursues
its ambition to rebuild Silk Road trade routes.
The agreement was clinched during a three-day visit by Abu
Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan to
China, and follows a cooperation deal between state-owned oil
companies in both countries.
"The launch of this strategic fund with commercial goals
builds on the next phase in our partnership in our quest to work
in a close way to develop the economies of the two countries and
take part in the growth of the global economy," Sheikh Mohammed
was quoted as saying by the WAM news agency.
The fund, which will be financed equally by both countries,
will pursue a range of opportunities in various asset classes
including greenfield projects, in which operational facilities
are built from scratch.
The report quoted Chinese president Xi Jinping as saying
that "the fund will play a pivotal role in supporting the
strategy of 'One Belt One Road'".
Announced two years ago, the plan to rebuild Silk Road trade
links with Europe and Asia aims to extend China's global
influence through financing infrastructure projects in 65
countries and to win new markets for Chinese companies.
Political analysts will watch the ties forged during Sheikh
Mohammed's visit for any signs of shifting political loyalties,
after the UAE's traditional ally, the United States, sought
rapprochement with Iran, to the dismay of Gulf nations.
The new fund will be administered and managed by Abu Dhabi
state fund Mubadala on the Emirati side. A subsidiary
of China Development Bank and the State Administration
of Foreign Exchange will act on Beijing's behalf.
The fund joins others set up by the UAE and Abu Dhabi, the
largest emirate in the country, to invest with different
countries, including Russia and France.
It also comes after China National Petroleum Corp
signed on Sunday a strategic cooperation agreement with Abu
Dhabi's Mubadala Petroleum to collaborate on upstream oil and
gas investment and related projects outside the UAE.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi's Masdar said it had agreed to work
with parties including China Vanke and China Merchants New
Energy Group for projects including real estate development and
renewable power generation, according to a separate WAM report.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French and
Estelle Shirbon)