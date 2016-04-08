LONDON, April 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - China can cut
its greenhouse gas emissions and generate electricity by
treating the 30 million tonnes of sludge its wastewater plants
produce each year, the think tank World Resources Institute
(WRI) said.
If just 10 percent of the sludge was treated in bioenergy
plants instead of being trucked to landfills, China's carbon
emissions would be reduced by 380 million tonnes per year,
roughly the equivalent Ukraine's emissions, WRI experts said.
Bioenergy - or sludge-to-power - plants convert organic
matter left over from treated sewage into electricity by heating
the solid waste and using microbes to digest it.
This process produces methane which then can be burnt to
generate power, while sterilised leftover solid waste can be
used as fertiliser or to grow potted trees to restore landscapes
and improve air quality.
"You can treat it as normal waste (or) can use technology to
produce methane. Once you capture methane, you reduce emissions
released into the air," Lijin Zhong, senior associate and water
lead at WRI China office, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"At the same time you still have the extra bio gas which you
can use for vehicles, heating systems or power generation," she
said by phone from Beijing on Friday.
China formally committed to halting the rise in its
greenhouse gas emissions within the next 15 years in June 2015,
saying they would peak by around 2030.
It has also set a target to spend about $16 billion between
2013 and 2016 to improve sewage disposal and garbage treatment
as the government struggles to find ways of treating the
enormous amounts of refuse the world's most populous country
generates.
China has already started to invest in bioenergy plants,
with four biggest cities - Beijing, Changsha, Chengdu and Hefei
- already installing or planning such systems, the experts said.
Once in operation, together they would be able to reduce
emissions by 700,000 tonnes per year - the equivalent of a third
of emissions produced by cars in the United States each day,
they said.
The plants would also produce enough compressed natural gas
to fill the tanks of 2 million taxis, while powering the plants
themselves.
But this relatively small contribution leaves room for more
efforts to curb emissions in China, the world's largest energy
consumer that accounts for a quarter of global greenhouse gas
emissions.
"You can treat sludge as waste but if you change your mind
the sludge is not waste but a source of energy," Zhong said.
"If you can recover your energy, if you can recover
resources from waste, then you are doing something to close the
(ecological) loop of the city."
(Reporting by Magdalena Mis; Editing by Ros Russell; Please
credit Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)