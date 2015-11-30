BEIJING Nov 30 A total of 14 former Sinopec and government officials have been sentenced to three to five years in jail for a massive oil pipeline explosion in 2013, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday.

The explosion in the eastern province of Shandong killed 63 people and injured 156, causing direct economic loss of 751.7 million yuan ($117.53 million), Xinhua said. ($1=6.3960 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)