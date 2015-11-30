* Sinopec, local govt officials sentenced to 3-5 years
* Officials found to have violated safety regulations
* Blast was one of biggest to hit infrastructure in China
(Adds background)
BEIJING, Nov 30 China has sentenced 14 former
officials at state energy firm Sinopec and the local
government to jail for up to five years for their role in a
massive oil pipeline explosion in 2013, the official Xinhua news
agency said on Monday.
The explosion in the eastern province of Shandong killed 63
people and injured 156, and caused losses worth 751.7 million
yuan ($117.53 million), Xinhua said.
It said the Sinopec officials were sentenced for violating
safety regulations while the government officials had failed to
fully perform their duties in dealing with the blast.
The explosion was one of the biggest to hit infrastructure
developments in China, raising questions about safety standards
in the world's second largest economy. In August, explosions at
port warehouses killed more than 160 people in the northeastern
city of Tianjin.
The 2013 oil pipeline explosion occurred at the
Dongying-Huangdao II pipeline owned by Sinopec. The government
at the time said it was caused by corrosion, irregular work
practices and a tangled network of underground pipes.
The blast highlights the risks involved as both energy
pipeline networks and China's cities expand rapidly. Urban
development has engulfed many existing pipelines, providing an
opportunity for thieves but also leaving lines dangerously close
to residents, industry and commerce.
($1=6.3960 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez and Miral Fahmy)