BEIJING, March 8 China, the world's top energy consumer, is expected to announce in the first half of this year a plan to cap total energy consumption for 2015, including individual targets for provinces, media reported.

The report in the Shanghai Securities Journal cited remarks by Wu Yin, deputy head of the National Energy Administration (NEA), the agency assigned to prepare the plan, but gave no further details.

Chinese media have reported the government was considering setting the cap for 2015 at about 4.1 billion tonnes of standard coal.

China used a total of 3.48 billion tonnes of standard coal last year, 7 percent higher than 2010, official figures show.

The reported target of 4.1 billion tonnes implies China will have to rein in growth over the next four years at 17.8 percent.

Beijing's policy-setters, keen to grow the world's second-largest economy in a greener and sustainable way, have said they want to use provincial energy caps to measure local officials' performance, as they did to curb the energy consumption per unit of GDP, or energy intensity.

China missed the energy intensity goal last year as it dropped by 2 percent, versus a target of 3.5 percent.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)