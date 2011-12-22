* CNPC gas well in Sichuan explodes in early Thursday
* One person missing and at least one injured
* Gas does not contain poisonous hydrogen sulfide
(Adds details, background)
BEIJING, Dec 22 A gas exploration well in
southwestern Sichuan province owned by top Chinese oil and gas
firm China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) exploded and caught
fire early on Thursday morning, in the latest disaster to hit
the country's energy sector.
CNPC, parent of PetroChina , said one
person was missing and one was lightly injured, but the Xinhua
News Agency reported that four people had been hospitalised
after the accident and one was missing.
CNPC said gas released at the Qionglai 1 well did not
contain hydrogen sulfide, suggesting it posed less danger than
gas that includes the toxic content.
The fire had been brought under control and local residents
who had evacuated were returning to their homes, CNPC said.
The explosion happened at the wellhead when drilling was
under way.
"The well has a designed depth of about 4,620 metres, and
drilling reached about 2,100 metres when the incident happened,"
one CNPC official told Reuters.
"Gas production in the region will not be affected because
this is an exploration well," said the official.
In 2003, a blow-out at a gas well in neighbouring Chongqing
municipality owned by CNPC turned 25 square km (10 sq miles) of
farmland into a lethal zone, killing 243 people and poisoning
thousands as they slept or scrambled to escape a toxic cloud of
hydrogen sulphide.
About 41,000 people, most of them farmers, were evacuated
from villages within a radius of 5 km (three miles) of the site.
CNPC's then President Ma Fucai resigned months later, and
six workers were jailed for negligence. The company eventually
paid a total of 33 million yuan ($5.21 million) in compensation.
($1 = 6.3387 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)