BEIJING Oct 21 The former chairman of Shaanxi
Yulin Energy Group, a large coal producer based in northwest
China, is being investigated for corruption, the government said
on Monday, the latest graft probe involving China's mostly
state-owned energy sector.
The official website of the China Commission of Discipline
and Inspection (www.ccdi.gov.cn), China's anti-corruption
authority, said Wang Rongze had committed "serious breaches of
discipline and law" and had been expelled from the Communist
Party.
Wang had abused his position and taken bribes and would be
handed over to judicial authorities for prosecution, the
watchdog said. It did not say if he had been detained.
Reuters was not able to reach Wang or the company for
comment.
China has launched a series of graft probes into the energy
sector, announcing in August and September that five former
senior executives from the country's biggest oil firm, the China
National Petroleum Corporation, had been put under investigation
for "serious discipline violations", government shorthand mostly
used to describe graft.
The investigations into the energy sector are part of a
wider campaign against corruption by President Xi Jinping, who
has identified the problem as a threat to the ruling Communist
Party's survival.
