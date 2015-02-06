SHANGHAI Feb 6 China's top graft-busting body
said on Friday two big state-owned energy conglomerates have
committed serious violations of regulations and accused unnamed
officials in them of corruption, as part of an intensifying
crackdown on graft in the country.
Officials at China Shenhua Group, the country's top coal
producer, have taken bribes and manipulated coal prices for
personal benefit, China's Central Commission for Discipline
Inspection (CCDI) said on its website (www.ccdi.gov.cn/).
"Some senior leaders have taken advantage of coal pricing
power for personal gain and are suspected of serious
disciplinary violations," CCDI said.
In a separate report on its website, CCDI also faulted power
group China Huadian Corporation, alleging serious violations
during takeovers of coal mines and appointment of officials,
saying those actions had caused big losses of state-owned
assets.
Calls to Shenhua's media department and Huadian on Friday
were not answered. Huadian's website published the CCDI report
(www.chd.com.cn/).
The corruption watchdog has launched a series of
investigations into state-owned enterprises and government
bodies, including China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group),
Asia's largest oil refiner, and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
.
President Xi Jinping has warned that corruption is a threat
to the Communist Party's very survival and has vowed to go after
powerful "tigers" as well as lowly "flies".
The investigations have shifted from senior political
figures to state-owned companies and have also broadened out to
the financial sector, including senior bank officials.
