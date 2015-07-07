BEIJING, July 7 China's energy regulator has
released new draft guidelines for projects that convert coal to
oil or gas, aiming to commit the sector to the strictest
possible environmental standards, it said on Tuesday.
Beijing is looking for alternative sources of growth for its
struggling coal sector, with more than 80 percent of domestic
mining firms making losses as a result of slowing demand and
chronic overcapacity.
Environmental groups have warned that coal-to-gas (CTG) and
coal-to-liquid (CTL) projects will do little to cut carbon
emissions or reduce pollution.
In a bid to allay concerns about the environmental risks of
the process, projects will only be permitted in regions with
sufficient water resources, the National Energy Administration
said.
It said that any new project needed to be consistent with
China's overall plans to control coal consumption, and would be
encouraged to prioritise the use of low-quality coals with high
sulphur and ash content to reduce their use elsewhere.
CTL plants would be permitted to use a maximum of 3.7 tonnes
of coal for each tonne of oil produced, while CTG projects would
have to use no more than 2.3 tonnes for every 1,000 cubic metres
of gas produced, it said.
A decade ago, China encouraged miners and oil firms to
establish CTL facilities in a bid to ease dependence on imported
crude, and dozens of projects were planned.
But the government went cold on the technology in 2008 after
global oil prices retreated, eroding the competitiveness of CTL.
The technology also raised concerns about the use of scarce
water resources in coal-rich regions like Ningxia and Inner
Mongolia.
China's biggest coal mining firm, the Shenhua Group,
launched a CTL project in Inner Mongolia in 2010. The firm aims
to bring total capacity at the plant to 11 million tonnes a year
by 2020.
(Reporting by David Stanway and Aizhu Chen, editing by William
Hardy)