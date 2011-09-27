BEIJING, Sept 27 Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao on Tuesday urged local governments to step up efforts in energy conservation and emissions reduction, saying that it would be a challenge to meet the targets Beijing has set, the official Xinhua news agency said.

China aims to reduce energy consumption per unit of gross domestic product by 16 percent in the five years to 2015. Carbon dioxide emissions are set to be slashed by 17 percent by 2015 from the level in 2010.

"At the moment, the situation for energy conservation and emission reduction is rather serious," Xinhua paraphrased Wen as saying. "We must recognise the extreme importance and urgency of these matters."

Wen said regional governments should develop hydropower projects, provided displaced residents are properly relocated, and develop nuclear power in a safe and efficient manner, Xinhua reported.

China will push forward reform on resource and environmental taxes and curb exports of energy-intensive and high-polluting products, it added. The government will also promote energy-efficient vehicles.

China will also pilot a carbon trading scheme and gradually build a market for emissions trading, Xinhua said.

After decades of filthy growth, Beijing aims to shift its economy towards a greener path. A key tenet of its 12th five-year development plan (2011-2015) is to consolidate the energy-intensive sectors, such as steel and metal smelting plants, and phase out those with outdated technology.

China is targeting cuts to its 2020 greenhouse gas emissions by 40-45 percent compared with 2003 levels and aims to boost its use of renewable energy to 15 percent of overall energy consumption. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Sugita Katyal)