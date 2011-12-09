BEIJING Dec 9 China's energy intensity -- the amount of energy used in each unit of gross domestic product -- fell only 1.6 percent in the first three quarters from the level in 2010, a government official was quoted as saying on Thursday.

It suggests the world's top energy user may fail to fulfill its target of cutting energy intensity by 3.5 percent this year from a year earlier.

Zhao Jiarong, a deputy general secretary of the National Development and Reform Commission and head of NDRC's environment and resources department, told a conference that the volumes of emitted pollutants in the first half were also far more than goals, according to a report by the China News Service.

"If the situation was not reversed, energy-saving and pollutants reduction targets set at the beginning of the year would not be fulfilled and (the government plan of) adjusting economic structure and development mode would not be moved forward substantially," Zhao was quoted as saying.

China pledged to cut energy intensity 16 percent by 2015 from the level in 2010, after reducing 2010 energy intensity by nearly 20 percent from the levels in 2005, government data has showed. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)