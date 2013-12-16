Toshiba's Westinghouse brings in bankruptcy lawyers; disclosure deadlines loom
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials
BEIJING Dec 16 China's November crude oil output inched up 0.36 percent from a year ago to 17.27 million tonnes, while natural gas production rose 6.44 percent to 10.01 billion cubic metres, according to a trade website that carries data from the National Statistical Bureau.
For the first 11 months, crude oil output gained 1.55 percent to 190.31 million tonnes. Natural gas rose 8.9 percent in the same period at 102 bcm. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ed Davies)
March 9 Australian share markets slipped on Thursday for a second day, dragged by materials, after losses in overnight oil prices sparked a heavy sell-off in the energy sector.
HOUSTON, March 9 U.S. shale oil producers are plotting ambitious production growth outside the red-hot Permian Basin in Texas, widening a resurgence that could confound OPEC's strategy to tighten global supplies.