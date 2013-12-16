BEIJING Dec 16 China's November crude oil output inched up 0.36 percent from a year ago to 17.27 million tonnes, while natural gas production rose 6.44 percent to 10.01 billion cubic metres, according to a trade website that carries data from the National Statistical Bureau.

For the first 11 months, crude oil output gained 1.55 percent to 190.31 million tonnes. Natural gas rose 8.9 percent in the same period at 102 bcm. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ed Davies)