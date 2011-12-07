BEIJING Dec 7 China asked its oil firms
to increase diesel supplies and produce natural gas at full
capacity to meet demand in the winter-spring season, according
to a statement posted on the website of the National Development
and Reform Commission (www.ndrc.gov.cn).
The supply of diesel in some regions has been tight for some
months and gas demand is peaking in northern China due to
heating demand.
The government also called for steady coal supplies in the
peak consumption season in winter and urged coal producers and
users to stick to their supply contracts, according to the
release.
Beijing raised power prices on Dec 1 to help power plants
that have incurred hefty losses due to high coal
prices.
The NDRC issued the statement following a government meeting
on Tuesday to coordinate coal, power, oil and gas demand and
supply in the months ahead.
The statement said China should change a situation that
allows unlimited energy consumption, and curb excessive
development in energy-intensive sectors and in sectors with
surplus production capacity.
The government will step up efforts to control overall
energy consumption and improve energy utilisation and conversion
efficiency, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu)