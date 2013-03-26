(Adds detail)
BEIJING, March 26 China has appointed Wu
Xinxiong, the former chairman of the State Electricity
Regulatory Commission, as the chairman of its top energy
regulatory body, the National Energy Administration.
The appointment comes after widespread speculation in recent
weeks that Liu Tienan would be replaced at the helm of the
administration which is responsible for devising energy
policies.
The National Energy Administration replaced Liu's name with
Wu's on its official website (www.nea.gov.cn), but gave no
further details on the appointment.
In a government restructuring plan announced this month,
China said it would dissolve the State Electricity Regulatory
Commission (SERC) and pass its responsibilities over to the NEA,
which is a unit of the powerful state planning agency, the
National Development and Reform Commission.
The move was part of China's efforts to create a unified
policymaking process for the energy sector, where
responsibilities have been scattered across more than a dozen
government ministries and bureaus.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)