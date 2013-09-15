BEIJING, Sept 15 China will invest 80 billion
yuan ($13.07 billion) in oil and gas exploration in 2013, state
media said on Sunday, as it tries to boost energy supplies
reduce its dependence on energy imports.
Oil and gas investment in China has risen from 19 billion
yuan in 2002 to 67.3 billion yuan in 2011, the official Xinhua
news agency said, citing Ministry of Land and Resources figures.
More than 5 billion tonnes of petroleum reserves and 2.6
trillion cubic metres of natural gas were discovered between
2008-2011, Xinhua said.
China, the world's biggest energy consuming country, has
promised to cut its growing dependence on overseas oil and gas
supplies.
Still, some analysts expect China to overtake the United
States as the world's biggest crude oil importer as soon as
2017. Much of it comes from the Middle East and Africa and is
transported via vulnerable sea lanes.
Gas imports are important to China because domestic
production is not sufficient to meet growing demand. Imported
gas is delivered via pipeline from Central Asia and by ship from
countries such as Australia, Indonesia and Qatar.
China bought 42.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from
overseas last year. That was up more than 30 percent compared
with 2011 and a nearly 10-fold increase from 2007.
