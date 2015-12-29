(Adds details)
By Adam Rose
BEIJING Dec 29 China expects its energy
consumption to grow in 2016, the official Xinhua news agency of
the world's largest energy consumer said on Tuesday.
China's apparent demand for crude oil will reach 550 million
tonnes (11 million barrels per day) and apparent demand for
natural gas will hit 205 billion cubic metres, Nur Bekri, head
of the National Energy Administration (NEA), said, according to
Xinhua.
Electricity consumption will rise to 5.7 trillion
kilowatt-hours and coal consumption will be 3.96 billion tonnes.
Non-fossil fuels will also make up 13.2 percent of primary
energy needs in 2016, up from 12 percent this year, while coal
will fall to less than 62.6 percent from 64.4 percent, he said.
Natural gas will account for 6.2 percent, while non-fossil
fuels including nuclear and renewables will account for 35.7
percent. Renewable power will account for 1.7 trillion kwh in
2016, with more than 20 gigawatts of wind and 15 GW of
photovoltaic solar capacity being added.
Overall growth in energy consumption this year was its
lowest since 1998, at 0.9 percent, he added.
This year, China will have imported 330 million tonnes (6.6
million bpd) of oil and 60 bcm of natural gas. Installed energy
capacity will have reached 1.47 billion kilowatts, up 7.5
percent.
In principle, China will stop approving coal mining projects
for three years starting in March, and aims to close more than
1,000 mines that have "lagged behind," Xinhua cited Nur Bekri as
saying.
Crude oil production is expected to rise to 220 million
tonnes (4.4 million bpd), even as global prices near 11-year
lows. Natural gas production, including shale gas and
coal-bed methane, is expected to rise to 140 bcm, he said.
(1 tonne of crude oil=7.3 barrels)
(Reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by David Holmes)