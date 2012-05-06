SHANGHAI May 6 China wants energy-efficient
buildings to account for 30 percent of all new construction
projects by 2020 to bring its building energy consumption ratio
closer to that of developed countries, the official Xinhua News
Agency reported on Sunday.
In order to achieve that goal, the government will step up
incentives for green buildings, improve industry standards and
promote technological improvements and the development of
related industries, Xinhua reported, citing a document released
by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Housing and
Urban-Rural Development.
This month, the World Bank called on China to act urgently
on multiple fronts to cut greenhouse gas emissions from its
rapidly expanding cities, and meet government targets for
curbing carbon intensity.
The bank called for more energy-efficient buildings and
industries, transport systems offering alternatives to cars, and
better management of water and waste.
China has set a goal of reducing the economy's carbon
intensity by 40-45 percent in 2020 compared with 2005.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)