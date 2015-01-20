BEIJING Jan 20 China beat a key energy
efficiency target in 2014, cutting its energy intensity by 4.8
percent from a year earlier, the State Council said on Tuesday,
as it tries to reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.
The government had aimed for a 3.9 percent cut in energy
intensity after a 3.7 percent drop in 2013 in order to meet its
target of cutting energy intensity to 16 percent below 2010
levels by 2015.
Energy intensity is a measure of the amount of energy needed
to increase GDP, and high levels of energy intensity indicate a
high cost of converting energy into GDP.
China aims to lower the efficiency measure by relying less
on energy-intensive manufacturing, mostly powered by coal, which
is causing massive health problems and has made China the
world's biggest emitter of climate-changing greenhouse gases.
The drop in energy intensity came as China announced its GDP
growth in 2014 fell to 7.4 percent, its lowest level since 1990.
Power output last year rose by 3.2 percent, the slowest
growth rate since 1998.
According to the China Coal Industry Association, coal
consumption in the first 11 months of 2014 fell 2.1 percent
compared with the same period in 2013.
The National Energy Administration on Friday last week
reported a drop in power sector investment last year, including
a 21.5 percent decrease in hydro, 6.3 percent in thermal power
and 13.8 percent in nuclear.
The National Development and Reform Commission said last
month China over the past four years had cut outdated production
capacity of 570 million tonnes of cement and 75 million tonnes
of steel, in a campaign to shut down the nation's dirtiest
facilities.
