BEIJING Feb 29 China will start a trial
run of methanol-fuelled cars in northern Shanxi and Shaanxi
provinces and eastern Shanghai city to evaluate the safety of
the vehicle and the alternative fuel, an official newspaper
reported on Wednesday.
The government aims to complete the evaluation, which also
includes reviewing applicability, reliability, economic
viability and environmental impact, in two to three years and
establish relevant industry standards, the People's Daily
reported, citing an unnamed official with the Ministry of
Industry and Information Technology.
The move, the first organised by the central government,
would be a necessary step before China considers widening the
application of the alternative fuel to a larger region.
Some local governments had ventured into the methanol
vehicle sector since the 1980s but progress was slow amid public
concerns over the safety of burning the fuel.
"The main purpose of the trial run is to test the safety of
the vehicle and the fuel ... and the test will be restricted in
specified areas by using specific fuels on specific vehicles,"
the official was quoted as saying.
China has relatively ample coal reserves, but its limited
oil deposits have curbed oil production, forcing the world's
second-largest oil consumer to increasingly rely on foreign oil
to meet demand.
